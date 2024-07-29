UniFiji affirms environmental sustainability

[Source: Supplied]

The University of Fiji has launched an initiative to promote community engagement through the university’s Strategic Plan for 2022–2026.

University of Fiji Council Member and Principal of Pandit Vishnu Deo Memorial College, Ravindra Varman, appreciated the contribution that is made by its students and staff towards the successful launch of the initiative.

The university’s Director of Human Resources, Ashneel Singh, adds that recognizing the critical importance of environmental stewardship and sustainability is crucial to combating climate change issues.

He adds that the initiative aligns with the sub-strategic plan of the HR Department, which emphasizes community engagement and environmental and social responsibility.

The University of Fiji’s Lomolomo Beach Clean-Up campaign has been a huge success, as more than 100 university staff and students gathered for the initiative.

The University of Fiji aims to create a ripple effect that will inspire broader community actions and contribute to global efforts to combat climate change.