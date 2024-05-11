UNDP to help PIF in establishing future foresight unit

The United Nations Development Program Office has signed an agreement with the Pacific Island Forum in line with their 2050 long-term strategy.

UNDP Resident Representative Munkhtuya Altangerel says the long term strategy will provide a good footing to the Pacific Island nations to tackle the impacts of climate change in future.

Altangerel says the goal of the partnership is to develop strategies that are resilient and will assist the climate vulnerable communities.

“So with the Pacific Island Forum, we have recently signed a MOU to support the 2050 strategy. So this strategy is going into the future, whereby we also want to help them establish a foresight future unit that looks at alternatives. You know the best-case but also the worst-case scenarios of development to help prepare for the future in a way that builds resilience and for planning today.”

Altangerel adds UNDP is working on ensuring that funds are easily accessible to the island nations.