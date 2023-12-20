Unclaimed MPAiSA funds awaits owners

Thousand of Fijians have unclaimed M-PAiSA funds in their accounts.

Vodafone Fiji has published the names of account holders on their website.

The publication has been done under Section 26 of the National Payment System Regulations 2022.

On the website, Vodafone Fiji says the publication is for MPAiSA account holders whose account has been dormant for a period of 18 consecutive months, for the period until September 22, 2023.

It says legitimate claimants must submit their claims to Vodafone outlets in Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, and Labasa before tomorrow.

FBC News discovered that claims range from as little as a cent to over $1,000 for some account holders.

We are trying to get more information as to what happens to the funds in the event claimants do not come forward.