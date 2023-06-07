UK Fijian diaspora encouraged to participate in development initiatives

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica participated in an effective talanoa session with Fiji’s diaspora in Aldershot, United Kingdom.

The event served as a platform for Kamikamica to update Fijians in the UK on the achievements and plans of the Fiji Government.

The event also served as a forum for the diaspora to express their concerns, aspirations, and suggestions.

Kamikamica emphasized the importance of the diaspora’s contribution to Fiji’s growth and development.

He acknowledged the resilience and accomplishments of Fijians living in the United Kingdom, recognizing their valuable role as ambassadors for Fiji’s rich culture, traditions, and values.



The Deputy Prime Minister also extended an invitation to the diaspora to actively participate in the development initiatives of Fiji and assured them that their perspectives and insights would be taken into consideration while formulating policies.