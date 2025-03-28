Two to front court for alleged deception

Two people will be produced at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court today, charged with separate cases of allegedly obtaining financial advantage by deception and having in possession property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The first accused, a 25-year-old man from Nadi was investigated for two separate cases.

In the first case, the accused is alleged to have obtained $3,000 in August 2023 from the victim as payment for an investment opportunity she saw on Facebook.

The victim came to realize that it was a scam when she failed to receive the return on her investment.

The matter was then reported at the Tavua Police Station.

The accused was charged by the Fiji Police Cyber Task Force with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception and a count of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In the second case, the accused is alleged to dishonestly obtained $1,000 from a member of the public by similar means.

Police say when several attempts made by the victim to reach the accused proved futile, a report was lodged at the Nasinu Police Station.

This alleged incident took place in April 2023.

The accused is charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage and a count of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In the third case, a 24-year-old woman from Lautoka is alleged to have dishonestly obtained $200 during the month of November 2022.

She is charged with a count of obtaining financial advantage and a count of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The investigation revealed that the victim had sent the money for a taxi permit.

After repeated attempts to contact the accused were unsuccessful, a report was lodged at the Lautoka Police Station.

Both accused persons will be produced at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court today.

