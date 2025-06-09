Two cops charged in multi-kilo meth import case

Two police officers along with a Nigerian national, a businessman, a former Fiji Airways driver and a senior customs officer appeared in the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

They are charged with facilitating the importation of over three kilograms of methamphetamine.

The accused, Chukwuemeka Phabian, Apenisa Matadigo, Uraia Tuidama Bolalailai, Viliame Nalagi, Neumi Donumainasava and Osea Raicama Dakai face two counts each linked to two separate shipments imported between March and July this year.

Article continues after advertisement

Magistrate Mareta Tikoisuva granted bail, requiring two sureties and a non-cash bail of $5,000 for each accused.

They must also report to their nearest police station every Saturday.

The case has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court and will be called again on November 25.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.