Two children saved following successful surgery

Two young girls were discharged today from the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital after a successful heart surgery operation.

The operation was done free of charge by a team of 24 surgeons, doctors, and medical professionals from the Queensland Children’s Hospital in Australia.

One of the patients was 12-year-old Georgiana Ilova, who traveled all the way from the Solomon Islands.

Her emotional father, Mathias Meabir, says that they have been through so many challenges while trying to cure her daughter back in the Solomon Islands, but he is thankful to the Sai Prema Foundation of Fiji for the successful cardiac operation.

He adds that despite her broken arm, he still manages to look after her daughter at the hospital and live with her family back in the Solomon Islands.

Now, he is looking forward to returning home with her daughter, Georgiana.

Meanwhile, the Sai Prema Foundation continues to offer free heart surgery for children from Fiji, the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Kiribati, and Tuvalu.