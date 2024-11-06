Two charged over aggravated robbery

The two accused appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court

Two men in their 20s have been charged in connection to an aggravated robbery that occurred in Tamavua last month.

The two accused were arrested last week and charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

They appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say the men, aged 29 and 27, are alleged to have entered the home of a 46-year-old man on October 30th, where they stole cash, a mobile phone, and various other items before fleeing the scene.

Both have been remanded in custody and will reappear in court on November 18th.