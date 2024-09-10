Turaga welcomed by Koro Islanders

In a show of deep respect and tradition, the people of Koro Island welcomed one of their own, Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga, with a full traditional ceremony.

The event, held at Nasau village, saw traditional warriors prepared to honour his return as part of a ministerial tour to the island.

Turaga expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the warm reception and acknowledged the length of time since his last visit in an official capacity.

Article continues after advertisement

He asked the people of Koro for forgiveness, noting that it had taken almost two years for him to return as a minister.

“I deeply appreciate your kind gesture and welcome. It is a humbling experience to be back among my people, and I ask for your forgiveness for the delay in my return. My commitment to serving you remains strong.”

The traditional ceremony marked the beginning of a significant ministerial tour, during which more than 40 government delegates from other government ministries and other stakeholders joined Turaga to bring essential government services to the people of Koro.

The ministerial delegation, which covers a wide array of sectors, aims to address pressing needs on the island and foster dialogue between the government and local communities.

The ministerial tour will continue through the week, concluding on Friday.