Turaga to appear before COI

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga is scheduled to appear before the Commission of Inquiry this morning.

He has arrived at the Old Parliament Complex in Veiuto, Suva.

The inquiry is examining the appointment process of Barbara Malimali as Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

Upon his arrival, Turaga chose not to comment on his appearance, saying only, “I ain’t a movie star.”

The Commission is tasked with determining whether Malimali’s appointment followed the law and met the standards of integrity, fairness and transparency.

Today marks the third day of the hearing with more witnesses expected to give evidence over the next two weeks.