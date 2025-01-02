Turaga calls for hope and humility

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga [File Photo]

The dawn of a new year brings an opportunity for reflection, renewal and a fresh sense of purpose.

As Fijians welcome 2025, Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga is encouraging everyone to step forward with faith, gratitude and humility, placing trust in God to guide their path.

The Minister said that the wisdom of God surpasses all human understanding, drawing attention to the idea that even what may seem insignificant from God holds greater power than the greatest of human efforts.

He stated that relinquishing control can be challenging, especially in difficult times.

Turaga said for Christians, surrendering to God is a crucial part of strengthening their relationship with Jesus Christ.

He urged Fijians to approach the New Year with a spirit of gratitude, recognizing life itself as a divine gift.

Turaga called for conscious living, encouraging people to make every moment count and dedicate their actions to glorifying God.

Trials and challenges, he acknowledged, are inevitable but they should be seen as opportunities for growth and resilience.

Referring to scripture, he pointed out the blessings that come to those who persevere, pointing out that trials often lead to greater strength and deeper faith.

In his message, the Minister offered hope for the year ahead, reminding everyone of the biblical promise that all things are made new.

He stressed that while the material world and its desires may fade, the lives of those who follow God will endure forever.

Reflecting on the journey of the past year, Turaga encouraged Fijians to take lessons from 2024 into the New Year.

He reiterated the importance of kindness, respect and unity within communities, urging everyone to value the people who have been part of their lives and to strive for humility in their daily interactions.

The Minister described 2025 as a year of transformation, a time for faith to lead the way and for individuals to let go of burdens, grow spiritually and inspire one another.