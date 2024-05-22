Tuiwailevu urges people to uphold the legacy of Ratu Sukuna

In the lead-up to Ratu Sukuna Day, a lot of emphasis has been laid on the utilization of culture and tradition to help shape the conduct of people as exemplified by the late learned leader of Fiji.

The lessons relate to the theme for this year’s celebration, “Celebrating Visionary Leadership for Fiji through Education and Culture”.

Assistant Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ratu Isikeli Tuiwailevu says our way of life plays a vital role in uplifting lives that will ultimately enhance society.

Article continues after advertisement

Tuiwailevu advises people to clutch onto the principles of Ratu Sukuna.

“Ratu Sukuna has passed on, but his legacy lives on. We should learn from the lessons laid by the late chief. We should implement it in our everyday life. We should honor him, for laying the foundation for every Fijian.”

Tuiwailevu says every Fijian has a role to play in the improvement of our society.

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs believes that the message conveyed by the theme for Ratu Sukuna Day will empower iTaukei to enhance their lives.

It also hopes that the lessons will help people tackle issues encountered in society.