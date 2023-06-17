Tuisawau urges vigilance as road fatalities triple in a year

[File Photo]

The Transport Minister has expressed grave concerns over the recent surge in road fatalities, which have skyrocketed to 44, compared to just 14 during the same period last year.

Filipe Tuisawau is calling on all road users, particularly drivers and pedestrians to remain alert and vigilant as they share equal responsibilities in ensuring road safety.

Tuisawau emphasizes the importance of drivers exercising caution regarding their speed and adhering to the prescribed speed limits.

He reiterated that precautionary measures like wearing seat belts must be strictly followed and drivers should ensure they are well-rested before embarking on journeys to avoid driving while fatigued.

Tuisawau has condemned individuals who choose to drive under the influence of alcohol, emphasizing that such behaviour poses a severe risk to everyone on the road.



He called for appropriate punishments to be imposed on these dangerous and irresponsible individuals, as they set a bad example for other drivers.

The Minister highlighted that the Land Transport Authority is actively collaborating with key stakeholders to combat the alarming increase in road fatalities.

The LTA has initiated joint operations with the Fiji Police Force and has implemented strict monitoring measures, including a comprehensive evaluation of driving schools and the issuance of driving instructor’s permits.

Additionally, awareness programs targeting drivers, communities, and schools are being conducted.

Tuisawau reveals that the LTA has already visited 77 schools nationwide, reaching approximately 20,619 individuals.

Moreover, 81 community awareness and outreach initiatives have impacted 24,869 people, while 514 programs have been organized to educate drivers, passengers, and pedestrians, reaching an estimated 75,777 individuals between January 2023 and May 2023.