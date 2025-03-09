Tudravu commends officer dedication

[ Source: Fiji Police Force ]

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu began his Divisional tour this weekend in the Eastern and Western Divisions.

He acknowledged the dedication of officers serving in rural and remote areas, assuring them of his intent to provide necessary strategic support.

This visit also allowed him to personally thank officers for their dedication and loyalty in serving under challenging conditions.

Tudravu adds that policing requires officers to set aside personal challenges and comforts to fulfill their duties.

With Father’s Sunday for Methodist Church members, International Women’s Day, and Ramadan, he recognized that officers work through special occasions to serve.

Tudravu emphasized the organization’s respect for religious freedom and highlighted the reflection of Methodist and Muslim values within the police force, particularly in acts of kindness and gratitude.

The Commissioner concluded his visit with a Father’s Day service at Navosa Methodist Church with officers from Navosa Police Station.

