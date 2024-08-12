Troubling increase in waste in Koronivia

[Source: Supplied]

The Pacific Recycling Foundation has called on the residents of Koronivia to move away from a throwaway culture and take responsibility for their waste.

Amitesh Deo made this comment in light of a recent clean-up campaign in Koronivia, where 596 kilograms of general waste and recyclables were collected.

Deo says this significant amount highlights an increase in waste disposal in the area compared to previous clean-up campaigns.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

He adds that this also exposes a troubling lack of accountability among travelers and residents alike.

Deo urges residents to commit to keeping Koronivia clean and green for future generations.



[Source: Supplied]

The clean-up effort began at the Koronivia Roundabout and extended to the Shiv Krish Temple on Kabutri Drive.