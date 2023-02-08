Tribunal to maintain credibility: AG

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga.

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says the Constitutional Offices Commission wants to ensure the credibility of a tribunal that will preside over the cases against COC officers.

He says his office is working on confirming the logistics of the tribunal.

The tribunal will be tasked to preside over the case against suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho, Fiji Corrections Commissioner Francis Kean, and Chief Justice Kamal Kumar.

It is understood that the three officeholders are facing several allegations of misconduct.

Turaga says these COC officers have been suspended on full pay pending a scheduled tribunal to decide their fate as public servants.

“We have to provide that full information come the next meeting so that we can proceed. It’s only fair you know when someone holds a Constitutional Office has been suspended, he has not been found whether he is wrong on the basis of the committee on the complaints made, majority form the view there is sufficient reasons for this matter to go to tribunal to determine whether there was misconduct or not. At the end of the day the tribunal is going to determine that.”

Turaga adds that the names of those who will be part of the tribunal include some judges and lawyers, and this is yet to be confirmed.

He further states that no travel restrictions have been put in place for the three officers.

The COC will meet later this month to confirm the tribunal members and sitting dates.

Section 138 of the Fijian Constitution states that a tribunal has the same powers as the High Court in respect of the attendance and examination of witnesses (including the administration of oaths and the examination of witnesses abroad) and in respect of the production of documents.