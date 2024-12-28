TRC’s executives to be appointed soon

The official announcement regarding the appointment of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s executives will likely take place between the first and second week of January.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirms to FBC News that the commission’s leadership will be supported by funding from either the UN or the European Union, ensuring that the process remains independent and focused on reconciliation and healing.

Rabuka emphasized the importance of the TRC in addressing the ethnic divisions that played a significant role in the country’s political upheavals, particularly during the coups of 1987, 2000, and 2006.

“The 1987 and 2000 coups were heavily influenced by ethnic tensions, and the TRC will provide a platform for Fijians to openly discuss these issues in an effort to heal the nation’s wounds.”

Rabuka shared that the selection process for a commissioner to lead the commission is underway.

He adds that several potential candidates have been recommended for the role.

Rabuka stressed that the chosen individual must be impartial and without any pre-existing agendas.

The leader emphasized the need for a neutral figure capable of making balanced decisions and listening to all perspectives involved.