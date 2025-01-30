TRC members sworn in

From left: Chair Dr Marcus Brand, Sekove Naqiolevu, Rachna Shiv Shri Nath, Anasilika Laqeretabua, Rajendra Hiralal Das.

The members of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission were sworn in this morning at the State House.

The TRC will be led by Commissioner and Chair Dr Marcus Brand.

The other commissioners for the TRC include Sekove Naqiolevu, Rachna Shiv Shri Nath, Anasilika Laqeretabua and Rajendra Hiralal Das.

We will have more on this later.