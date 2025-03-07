Traffic violation fines to increase to curb reckless driving

Over 5000 license holders were disciplined through the Land Transport Authority’s disciplinary measures between 2023 and 2024, with 176 drivers facing suspension.

Assistant Minister for Transport Naisa Tuinaceva says these actions are part of the government’s broader strategy to improve road safety, enforce regulations, and hold drivers accountable.

Tuinaceva says speeding and drunk driving continue to be the leading causes of accidents, as serious accidents increased by 20 from 243 in 2023 to 263 in 2024.

He confirms that there are plans to increase fines, which will act as deterrents against violations.

Tuinaceva stresses that they are working towards reducing accidents by 50 percent.

“We have portable speed cameras already in operation and 11 more coming within three months, which is an investment of $0.8 million. We have 14 static cameras and 31 sites with cameras rotated every fortnight. Mr. Speaker, Sir, the increase in fines will commence soon, aimed at deterrence against violations. The government’s intent is to make our roads safe and protect our people from bad, careless, and irresponsible drivers.”

Tuinaceva says despite an increase in the number of registered vehicles from 148,000 in 2023 to 154,000 in 2024, their ongoing initiatives have contributed to a notable reduction in the fatality rate.

He says there have been two fatalities in the last two months compared to 10 for the same period last year, and that is an 80 percent improvement.

He says this improvement is largely attributed to enhanced enforcement, road safety education, and awareness campaigns by the LTA and Fiji Police Force.

