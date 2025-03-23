Tourist pleas for friendly infrastructure

More than 500 visitors are in Suva today having arrived aboard the M.V. Royal Princess.

The ferry was in Lautoka yesterday, and tourists say the Suva experience has been great as the weather is favorable.

However, accessibility concerns have been raised, with calls for more disability-friendly infrastructure to accommodate aging travelers.

First-time visitors Sue and Kim Burrows, who traveled from Australia, expressed their excitement about exploring Fiji, praising the friendly locals and pleasant weather.

However, Sue Burrows, who uses a wheelchair, says the lack of accessible roads and pavements makes mobility challenging.

She says she finds it difficult to cross roads and navigate footpaths.

The couple suggests that the government prioritize improvements in infrastructure to better accommodate elderly and disabled visitors, as many passengers aboard the cruise ship are over 50 years old.

Despite these challenges, the Burrows say they are eager to return to Fiji next year, expressing that the experience has largely met their expectations.

