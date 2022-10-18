Visitor arrivals remain positive

[File Photo]

Australian tourists continue to dominate our arrival numbers as over 38, 900 of them visited our shores last month.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics says this equates to over 53 percent of the total arrivals for September.

New Zealand is second on the list with over 20, 500 Kiwi’s visited Fiji last month, while the USA is third as over 6, 100 Americans came for holidays to our shores accounting for over eight percent of the total arrivals.

Article continues after advertisement

Provisional numbers show that visitor arrivals for September totalled 72,657.

This is a decrease of 3.6% compared to August 2022.

The Bureau says while visitor arrival numbers for September has greatly improved, it is lower compared to numbers from the pre-COVID era in 2019.

Of the 72,657 visitors, 71,739 came by air while 918 came by sea.

The sea arrivals were mostly seamen on fishing vessels and 175 arrivals by yachts.