Resorts see pre-pandemic levels of booking

Some of the bigger resorts in the Western Division are already recording pre-pandemic levels of booking.

Permanent Secretary for Tourism Shaheen Ali says this includes Marriott, hotels on Denarau Island and a few island resorts.

“Given the good performance for March and April, we expect the tourism recovery to be on track and meet the target that was set. We would be able to reach the 447,000 visitors this year.”

Ali adds Fiji is well-positioned to compete with an international market that is now opening up.

The Ministry of Tourism is confident in our ability to remain a viable tourism destination despite competition.