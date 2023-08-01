Tourism operators note surge in visitors

Tourism operators have witnessed an incredible surge in arrivals, and the resorts have been fully booked months in advance.

With the sector proving its resilience and potential for growth surpassing all expectations with a staggering $2.09 billion in earnings between April and December 2022, this has sparked enthusiasm for stakeholders.

Tewaka Fiji Managing Director James Sowane says the Annual International Visitor Survey is an indication of how hard the country has worked in getting visitors over.

Sowane says the report which is positive is also crucial for them in planning.

“It’s a very important report. It’s a very relevant survey. One that we, as stakeholders, we rely on to plan our business because it gives us an indication of how our visitors behaving or spending their money in country.”

According to the 2022 Annual International Visitor Survey, a significant majority of the 587,406 holidaymakers that graced Fiji’s shores hailed from neighboring Australia and New Zealand, alongside the United States.

Nadi Downtown Hotel Director Chandar Prakash has praised those in the industry as the report is a perfect reflection of Fiji’s resilience.

“As a whole of Nadi town, we see a lot of tourists come into Nadi town now, that very good feedback for us and we see there is a lot of stakeholders getting benefit of it and this is something that we are looking at.”

Prakash says many entrepreneurs and investors in the industry are now considering lucrative opportunities to expand and upgrade their services, capitalizing on the positive momentum generated by the booming sector.

Of the total earnings during the nine-month period, a considerable portion, amounting to $801 million or 38 percent, was spent on accommodation.