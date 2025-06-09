Tourism hits record arrivals in August

Fiji has recorded its highest-ever visitor arrivals for the month of August.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics reports that 99,737 visitors entered the country last month, a 5.2 percent increase compared to August last year.

The figure also edged up slightly from July’s 99,311 arrivals.

Most visitors came by air, with over 96,000 arrivals, while more than 3,500 came by sea, mainly crew on fishing vessels and yachts.

Australia and New Zealand continue to dominate Fiji’s tourism market, with Australia accounting for 42 percent of arrivals and New Zealand 26 percent.

The United States followed with nearly 12 percent.

Holidaymakers made up more than 80 percent of arrivals, while others came to visit family, for business, or for other reasons.

The majority of visitors were between 25 and 64 years of age, a group considered the main working population.

Meanwhile, just over 16,000 Fiji residents departed the country during the month, with more than half leaving for holidays, and nearly a third to visit friends or relatives.

