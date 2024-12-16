Tourism experience in Fiji safe: Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka is reassuring international travelers to Fiji, that the alleged alcohol poisoning incident which landed seven guests in hospital over the weekend was an isolated event.

He says Fiji remains a safe destination for tourists.

Gavoka’s comments came in the wake of a suspected alcohol poisoning incident at Warwick Fiji Resort.

He says thousands of tourists are currently visiting Fiji, and close to a million tourists visit annually, and safely.

Gavoka says this is the only reported case of its kind that the country has experienced in recent memory.

He says while they understand the concern, they want to emphasize that the tourism experience in Fiji is typically very safe, and they have acted immediately to try and discover the root cause of what made the guests fall ill.

Gavoka says in the lead up to the festive season, his advice to everyone is to exercise caution in terms of what they consume.

He says they continue to monitor the situation closely and are glad to hear that the patients are stable and hope their conditions continue to improve.

He says they will keep the public informed as the investigation progresses.

Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance to two Australian families in Fiji.