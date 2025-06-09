Tourism Act replaces 1973 regulatory framework

[Photo: File]

Fiji’s tourism industry is set for a major regulatory overhaul following the passage of the Tourism Act 2026.

Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Viliame Gavoka says the new legislation replaces a framework developed mainly for hotels and guest houses in the 1970s.

He says Fiji’s tourism industry has transformed significantly over the past two decades, with visitor arrivals approaching one million and tourism earnings doubling.

Gavoka says the new Act will progressively bring accommodation providers, tour operators, guides and tourism experiences under a common regulatory framework.

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“The immediate priority is to now ensure a practical and industry-supported transition from the Hotels and Guest Houses Act of 1973 to the new framework.”

Gavoka says businesses will not simply lose their ability to operate when the new system comes into effect.

The Government will introduce Fiji Tourism Standards and a tiered classification system covering community, indigenous and micro-tourism enterprises, as well as small, medium and large operators.

He says the aim is not to create another licence, but to provide businesses with a pathway to improve quality, sustainability and compliance.

Opposition MP Premila Kumar questioned what support will be available to small and locally owned tourism operators to meet the new standards.

Gavoka says assistance will involve the IFC, Switch Asia through SBDO, as well as support for MSMEs and Cultural Indigenous Tourism Enterprises.

He says the reforms will give the industry clearer rules, improve Government oversight of tourism operators and give visitors greater confidence in Fiji’s tourism sector.