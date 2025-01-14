Tougher penalties sought for wage theft

A proposal to increase penalties for wage theft has been put forward.

This was highlighted by Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh during the public consultation on the review of the Employment Relations Act 2007 and the Work Care Bill in Lautoka this morning.

Singh says millions of dollars in worker entitlements remain unpaid to employees.

He adds that several consultations on the ERA 2007 were held last year, highlighting wage theft as a significant issue.

“We have millions of dollars owed to workers in overtime pay, holiday pay and other benefits which they have been deprived of and we need to have penalties that are equally deterrent. So that is the purpose of increasing those fines.”

Singh outlined that the Ministry is carefully considering the claims and requests from the public and will analyze all recommendations to determine what can be incorporated into the bill.

The Ministry will reassess the proposed amendments and make the necessary changes before tabling the bill in Parliament, as public consultations conclude on January 17th.

He says the final decision will carefully consider the national interest.