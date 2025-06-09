Tough questions over heavy fuel oil usage

The government’s commitment to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 is being questioned amid the continued installation of heavy fuel oil generators in rural areas.

Opposition MP Alvick Maharaj warns these generators contradict Fiji’s renewable energy targets and increase harmful pollution.

“A couple have already been installed at Kinoya, and now there are plans to set up more in the Western Division. The problem is that the diesel generators brought in by EFL use HFO, or heavy fuel oil. EFL is doing this because HFO is cheaper than refined fuel—ripping off customers and making heavy profits.”

In response, Environment and Climate Change Minister Mosese Bulitavu acknowledges the concern, he states the generators are a temporary necessity to prevent power outages.

“We are consulting with them, and there is a transition plan in place. It will take time, and we have until 2030 to achieve that goal—when we move fully to renewable energy. The stakeholders are well informed, and we also need to balance how they serve the public. When there’s a blackout or generators are off, people complain.”

Bulitavu stresses that a transition plan toward full renewable energy by 2030 is underway, but balancing reliable electricity supply with environmental goals remains a challenge.

