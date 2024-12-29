News

Togalevu village faces growing climate change challenges

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

December 29, 2024 7:30 am

The Togalevu Village, located outside Lami

Togalevu Village, located outside Lami, is facing severe impacts from climate change, particularly as rising sea levels and tidal waves threaten the community’s existence.

Assistant Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Sakiusa Tubuna, while officiating at Togalevu Day, highlighted the pressing issues the village is grappling with, emphasizing the urgency of finding long-term solutions to protect the area.

Tubuna says the village is increasingly vulnerable to flooding, particularly during high tides and storms, with seawater intrusion becoming a regular occurrence.

“We are witnessing increasing rainfall here, and the impacts are visible. The villagers say that when the tidal waves increase, the entire village gets flooded. ”

Tubuna mentioned that the village is actively collecting funds to explore ways to address the challenges, particularly as the village’s coastal areas continue to be flooded by rising seawater.

The government remains committed to providing support, but as Tubuna emphasized, effective solutions will require both government involvement and strong local leadership and governance.

