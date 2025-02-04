TLTB stresses on traditional protocol

[File Photo]

The Mataqali Nawavatu of Kalabu Village members have been reminded to respect traditional protocol when addressing their internal affairs.

The iTaukei Land Trust Board emphasized this during a recent meeting with the members of Kalabu Village.

During the meeting, one of the Mataqali elders shared concerns about how internal matters were shared on social media.

The TLTB representatives stressed that the members must maintain the integrity of the vanua when addressing internal mataqali affairs.

TLTB provided a comprehensive explanation of the transition process for the land’s change of use, detailing the extensive consultations undertaken with elders and trustees.

It said the premium calculation is based on the intended usage and market value, with the project being recognized as one of national interest.

Furthermore, six acres are allocated for the landowners’ empowerment initiative, representing a significant investment opportunity for the mataqali.

Several key issues were discussed, including the valuation of the premium, the consultation process, and communication between trustees and mataqali members.

These concerns were thoroughly addressed by the TLTB staff, leading to a productive discussion in which youth members acknowledged their breach of protocol and extended their apologies.