TLTB records 25% reduction in rental arrears

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has recorded a 25 percent reduction in rental arrears from $27 million to $20 million between January and May this year.

The TLTB says the reduction in outstanding arrears was achieved through collaborative efforts with stakeholders and tenants.

It says this reflects TLTB’s commitment to engage with tenants to address outstanding rental payments.

Article continues after advertisement

Rent payment is a fundamental term and condition of leases and must be paid on time in January and June each year.

TLTB says tenants have exclusive possession of the land to provide security, shelter, and livelihoods.

The landowners who allowed their land to be leased out are legally entitled to receive their rental return on time.

There are around 18,803 tenants that are in arrears with 5,722 for agricultural owing over $6.4m and 13,081 for non-agricultural owing over $13.7m.

The TLTB says the consequences of non-payments of rent can result in legal proceedings to vacate the land.

There are close to 700 tenants that have been taken to court to enforce payments and even for vacant possession orders if they fail to pay rent arrears.

TLTB is urging its tenants to prioritise rent payments within their budget.

It is also encouraging tenants facing difficulties in meeting rental obligations to contact their nearest TLTB office to discuss partial payment plans.