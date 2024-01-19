TLTB owed $27 million in rent arrears

iTaukei Land Trust Board office [File Photo]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board is concerned over mounting rent arrears, with tenants now owing over $27 million as of January 1st.

This figure represents nearly half of the total 52,263 TLTB tenants, with approximately 26,987 falling behind on their payments.

Interim Chief Executive Solomoni Nata acknowledges the difficult economic times but emphasizes the importance of tenants fulfilling their obligations.

He is urging tenants to pay their rent on time, as these will go to the landowners who have denied themselves the right to use their land during the term of the lease.

For tenants struggling to meet their dues, Nata encourages open communication and proactive engagement with the TLTB.

The TLTB warns that inaction could result in legal action, including court proceedings and potential lease cancellations or non-renewals.