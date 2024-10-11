TLFC urged to strengthen efforts in resolving iTaukei disputes

The iTaukei Lands and Fisheries Commission (TLFC) should strengthen its efforts in resolving traditional disputes within iTaukei communities, according to Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office and Suvavou villager Sakiusa Tubuna.

Speaking during a TLFC consultation at Suvavou village, Suva, Tubuna emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in the commission’s work, especially in protecting the rights of Fijians and ensuring that the rightful owners of lands are recognized.

He highlighted that certain key positions within iTaukei communities remain vacant, and it is crucial that TLFC takes proactive measures to ensure these roles are filled by their rightful owners.

[Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office and Suvavou villager Sakiusa Tubuna]

“There are certain positions that are vacant; it’s your job to see their rightful owners and ensure that they are filled. This is the only way forward for Fijians. The commission’s commitment to filling these positions with transparency is critical for the future of us Fijians and our resources.”

Tubuna says it’s crucial to ensure that Fijians have paramount chiefs in order for them to make sound decision for the way forward of the vanua and its people.



[Suva Paramount Chief Sanaila Mudunavosa]

Additionally, Kalokolevu paramount chief Seveci Naisilisili called for an urgent review of the Fisheries Act to better protect the rights of resource owners, noting that this review is long overdue and essential for providing necessary assistance to the communities.

The TLFC consultation will continue in Naitasiri province and is expected to conclude next month.