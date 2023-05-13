Time for us to work together: Rabuka

The Girmit Day celebration in Churchill Park, Lautoka today [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Girmit Day is not just about remembering the original indentured labourers but also acknowledge the contributions of their descendants who are among us today.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted this while officiating as chief guest at the Girmit Day celebration in Churchill Park, Lautoka today.

Rabuka says the girmitiya have contributed immensely to the life of the nation both socially and economically.

“It is time now for the nation to work harder to overcome the things that have kept us apart in the past. In a sense, we have reaped what was sown in the colonial period but now it is up to us to forge and form the foundation for our future.”

Rabuka praised the organizers of the celebrations for the multicultural and inclusive nature of the event, which featured inter-faith prayers, a traditional iTaukei welcome ceremony as well as girmit song, drama and dance performances by school students.

The Western Girmit Day celebration began this morning with a student’s march from Shirley Park to Churchill Park and also included an oratory competition for students as well as a girmit costume parade.