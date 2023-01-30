Tikoduadua meets with regional Defence Chiefs

Air Marshall Kevin Short (left), Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua, Chiefs of Defence for Australia and New Zealand, General Angus Campbell. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The coalition government is determined to keep the Pacific region safe.

These were the sentiments of the Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua, while meeting with the Chiefs of Defence for Australia and New Zealand, General Angus Campbell and Air Marshall Kevin Short.

Tikoduadua says they pledge to uphold the principles of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The trio also discussed the new government’s priorities.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]