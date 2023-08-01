Tikoduadua applauds China as a strong ally

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua has praised China as a trusted development partner and a steadfast supporter during times of need.

Speaking at the 96th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Liberation Army of China celebration, Tikoduadua emphasized Fiji’s unwavering commitment to the One China Policy.

He states in an ever-changing world where security challenges transcend borders, Fiji and China know that collective action against traditional and emerging security threats are critical.

[Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua]

“Our partnership extends beyond diplomatic territory, it involves tangible measures and joint exercises to enhance security capabilities and promote regional resilience.”

Tikoduadua reiterates the Pacific’s open arms to those who treat the region with respect.



[Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua and Defense Attaché to Fiji, Senior Colonel Yu Ke]

In response, Defense Attaché to Fiji, Senior Colonel Yu Ke, lauded the Coalition Government’s dedication to the one-China policy.

“In recent years, high-level exchanges between the two militaries have become increasingly close, practical cooperation has been deepened, and a series of achievements have been made in personnel training, equipment assistance, international peacekeeping, HADR.”

Colonel Yu Ke emphasized this commitment has laid a solid political foundation for comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.



[Leader of Opposition, Inia Seruiratu]

He adds that China has resumed its invitation to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces personnel for military training in its country.

This development, he says signifies a strengthening of bilateral ties and underscores the importance of mutual cooperation between Fiji and China.