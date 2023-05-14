Three reported missing at sea

[File Photo]

Three people have been reported missing at sea after failing to reach their destination yesterday.

Police say Manoa Qerea Senior, Manoa Qerea Junior, and Vetaia departed Lautoka Wharf to return to their village of Wayasewa, Yasawa Island at 4:30 pm.

The three men were last seen leaving in a 23ft fibre boat with the name ‘TUBUITAINA’ etched on the side.

Police are requesting mariners and people living in coastal areas to keep a lookout and report any sighting to the Search and Rescue Centre on 3318529 or 9905296.