Three missing at sea found safe

[File Photo]

Three individuals who were reported missing at sea have managed to swim to safety.

Police say Manoa Qerea Senior, Manoa Qerea Junior and Vetaia swam safely towards Kuata Resort in Yasawa at 7:30 this morning.

According to Police, the three men are currently being sheltered at the resort and awaiting transportation back to Lautoka.

A search and rescue operation was conducted after the three failed to reach their destination after departing Lautoka Wharf yesterday afternoon for their village of Wayasewa, in the Yasawa Islands.