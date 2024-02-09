Three juveniles amongst those charged for non-sexual violence

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions sanctioned charges against 23 people charged with a total of 33 counts of serious offences last month.

A 15-year-old boy was charged alongside a 28-year-old man with one count of aggravated burglary and one count of theft.

The accused allegedly broke into the home of a 60-year-old man and stole cash and assorted items.

In another incident, a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were charged with one count of aggravated burglary and one count of theft. The accused allegedly broke into the home of a 60-year-old man who stole masi and mats.

A 33-year-old police officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 31-year-old wife.

A 36-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 31-year-old wife.

In another incident, a 26-year-old man was charged with causing grievous harm to his 25-year-old wife.

There was one incident where a 47-year-old woman was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to a 47-year-old man. The accused person allegedly assaulted the victim with a broom.

Cash and assorted items were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery and burglary offences, which consisted of house and shop break-ins and day and night street muggings.

There was one incident where two 26-year-old women were charged with aggravated robbery of $200 from a 62-year-old man.

The accused allegedly confronted the man in a men’s public toilet and used force while committing the offence.