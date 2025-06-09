Three dead in Lomaloma Road accident

[Source: Filimoni WR Vosarogo/Facebook]

Three lives were lost today in a motor vehicle accident at Lomaloma, Macuata.

The driver of the truck, aged 42, reportedly failed to negotiate the Lomaloma S bend, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and land in a drain.

Two other men, aged 57 and 35, also died in the crash.

Six passengers were treated and discharged, while another six were transferred to Labasa Hospital for further treatment.



Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The Fiji Police Force is urging all drivers to practice safe driving at all times to prevent such tragic accidents resulting in serious injuries or loss of life.

