Three arrested for alleged drug importation

Three people have been arrested for allegedly importing illicit drug methamphetamine in Raiwaqa, Suva.

The arrest was made following a joint controlled operation conducted by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and the Fiji Police Force on Tuesday.

FRCS Chief Executive Officer, Mark Dixon says that the joint operation was another example of how the FRCS and its law enforcement partners worked in collaboration to keep illicit and lethal drugs off the Fijian streets.

Dixon says the close collaboration, vigilance, and capabilities of all stakeholders at the borders continue to disrupt criminal syndicates attempting to bring drugs into the country.

He says they are not only detecting drugs at the border but together are stopping those involved in their importation.

Dixon says organised criminal groups are very agile in adapting their smuggling efforts to try and take advantage of any situation.

However, he stated that the combined capabilities of all border enforcement agencies made it difficult for those wanting to smuggle the illicit substances and the success of this controlled operation is a testament to that.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew echoed similar comments.

He says the modus operandi of those involved in the illicit drug trade is constantly evolving and similarly, new measures are being adopted by law enforcement stakeholders to disrupt their operations.

He says every arrest, every seizure goes a long way in safeguarding and protecting individuals, families and our society from the devastating impacts of illicit drugs.