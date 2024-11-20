Three arrested following drug raids

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Three people are in custody after they were allegedly found with white substances believed to be methamphetamine, several items believed to be stolen property and foreign and local currencies.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says the Southern Division’s Serious Organized Crime and Intelligence Unit , K9 and Fiji Detector Dog Unit conducted a snap check in Raiwai yesterday which resulted in the arrest of two men and a woman.

In a separate incident, a snap check carried out at Bagasau road block site in Vanua Levu resulted in the discovery of a black bag containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

ACP Driu says officers from the Tukavesi Police Station stopped and searched the luggage compartment of a bus where they made the discovery.

He says during another snap check, several branches of dried leaves believed to be marijuana were seized at Sabeto road on Monday night.

Two people were arrested following the snap check.

ACP Driu says a 35-year-old man residing in Navua was allegedly found in possession of several sachets containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine and dried branches believed to be marijuana.

The search was conducted by the Southern Division’s Serious Organized Crime and Intelligence Unit

The same team conducted another search resulting in the arrest of another 35-year-old man who also resides in Navua after he was allegedly found with dried branches believed to be marijuana.

All seized substances have been sent for analysis.

He says joint raids will continue throughout the five policing divisions.