Thousands attend Bhageshwar Dham religious program

Renowned Indian spiritual leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, head of Bhageshwar Dham Sarkar will be concluding a series of highly attended religious programs in Fiji today, drawing thousands of devotees over the past three days.

The programs are part of his global outreach mission to promote Sanatan Dharma and spiritual unity among Indian communities worldwide.

According to Vishwa Sanatan Sanstha of Fiji member, Jayraj Shastri an estimated 20,000 to 25,000 people participated across the three-day event with the final program that will be held in the FMF Gymnasium, Suva today is expecting a crowd of over 5,000.

He says this year’s program was significantly larger and better organized compared to the last visit.

He adds that central message of the program revolved around promoting peace, unity, and social service within the framework of Sanatan Dharma.

The spiritual leader will hold similar religious programs in New Zealand and Australia.

