Termination is short-term fix: Dr Nakarawa

Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa believes that terminating or disciplining officers found breaching their contractual obligations offers only a short-term solution.

Dr. Nakarawa’s comment comes in light of persistent issues with contraband smuggling inside corrections facilities.

The Commissioner confirms that an officer, caught attempting to smuggle illicit drugs and mobile phones last week, faces potential dismissal.

Additionally, twelve other officers who accepted gifts and meals from a businessman held in remand are undergoing disciplinary action.

The Corrections Commissioner says they have been focusing on security measures, but those measures have not helped in stopping the smuggling of contraband.

“You know, we’ve been trying to look at our procedures, our security processes, but despite that it’s still going, and we now realize that officers are being used as carriers, so we’re going to step up our processes.”

Dr Nakarawa says they are also exploring other options to help the officers maintain discipline.

“You know, looking at it long-term, we need to have awareness programs run by FICAC, Human Right and Anti-Discrimination Commission, for these officers to realize that it doesn’t pay to do that because they have a lot to lose. Their family members will suffer while they are prisoners. They have nothing to lose. They are ready serving term in prison.”

Dr Nakarawa believes the awareness and training will remind officers that they cannot compromise the integrity of the FCS.