Teen’s life transformed by free heart surgery

A major heart surgery milestone has given hope to children and families in Fiji.

Sixteen-year-old Taito Seninananawa is one of seven children discharged this week after undergoing heart surgery at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital.

“I haven’t been playing sports, I couldn’t play sports, only some sports that I did not like, now that I know that Dr Kirsten said that after a year, I can play rugby.”

Seninawanawa was diagnosed with a complex heart condition at age four.

He had his first surgery at CWM Hospital two years later.

His second procedure, done last week, replaced valves from his first operation.

His mother, Lisa Luvuhila, said parents must listen more to their children.

“Pay more attention to your children. The Fijian mentality is that we parents are always right. You need to listen to your child too.”

