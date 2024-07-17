Teenage pregnancies surge in rural communities

The Reproductive and Family Health Association of Fiji has recorded an increase in teenage pregnancy cases in rural communities throughout the country.

Association Youth Representative, Ashleigh Mar-Chang says they have attributed the increase in adolescent pregnancy to the lack of awareness on sexual and reproductive health in isolated areas.

Mar-Chang says they therefore have intensified their campaign, with the creation of tailor-made activities to suit various target groups in society.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are trying to digitalize our awareness so we’re doing awareness campaigns, we even have done an animated series on consent, healthy relationships, and contraceptives. We also are trying to mobilize our team to go out into these communities and raise awareness on these when they do outreaches with Ministry of Health.”

Mar-Chang says the surge in teenage pregnancy has also been influenced by the persistent drug crisis, as individuals expose themselves to high-risk sexual behaviour due to the use of illicit substances and drugs.

In 2023, the Health Ministry revealed shocking statistics; with over 5,000 cases of teenage pregnancy cases recorded in a three-year period, from 2018 to 2022.

The Association is one of the 10-member associations of the International Planned Parenthood Federation in the Pacific.