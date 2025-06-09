Teen breaks the diabetes myth

Nathan Cokanauto

A 17-year-old boy is calling for stronger support for children living with type 1 diabetes.

Nathan Cokanauto was only 13 when he was diagnosed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He collapsed at home and was rushed to Lautoka Hospital. Doctors first thought it was typhoid or dengue. But tests later confirmed it was diabetes.

Article continues after advertisement

“I was in ICU when they found out. I didn’t even know what diabetes was. At 13, we just think it’s for adults.”

Nathan now injects insulin every day. He shared that missing even one dose affects his focus and energy.

“If I miss a dose, I feel tired. I lose focus. I have to urinate all the time. You start thinking dark thoughts.”

He hid his condition from his friends for four years. When it became public, he had to explain that diabetes can affect young people too.

Nathan now manages his own diet and medication.

“It comes from me. I have to look after my own food, my own routine. I’m independent now.”

His family struggles to afford medical supplies. One pack of test strips costs $40 and runs out in two weeks.

He has acknowledged the government for providing insulin and acknowledged Diabetes Fiji for offering support. He urged parents to allow mobile screening teams to check their children.

“You never know if your child is sick. Some parents think their kids are healthy, but inside you don’t know what’s going on”

Nathan also spoke openly about a dark time when he felt like giving up.

“My faith saved me. I realised this isn’t the end. It’s just a new start. You have to be thankful every day that you’re still breathing, still walking.”

He now shares his story to inspire others.

“To the kids out there going through the same thing, this is not the end of the world. You can still live your life. Just adjust and be strong.”

Diabetes Fiji CEO Kini Marawa has called on leaders to invest more in public health and early intervention.

“We understand the need for roads and housing. But we must also accept that good health is the heart of development.”

Marawa said children like Nathan are a reminder of why support systems must be stronger.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.