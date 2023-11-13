Team Fiji flight on track

Fiji Airways has assured Team Fiji that’s it charted flight to the Pacific Games will depart as per schedule tomorrow.

With the current tropical depression expected to form into a cyclone later today into tomorrow, the airline says it has made plans to counter this.

Team Fiji’s first batch leaves tomorrow morning for the Solomon Islands.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the airline has made some changes to its other flights.

Fiji Airways says it is expecting some disruption to its services to and from Nadi tomorrow and Wednesday.

The following flights for tomorrow have been moved forward by two hours:

*FJ911 – Nadi to Sydney Estimated departure – 07.00am

*FJ910 – Sydney to Nadi Estimated departure – 10.30am local time

* FJ810 – Nadi to Los Angeles Estimated departure – 7.40pm

*FJ870 – Nadi to San Francisco Estimated departure – 8.15pm

*FJ253 – Nadi to Apia Estimated departure –8pm