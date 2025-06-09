Bus passengers can now pay by QR code

Bus passengers can now pay for their rides using QR codes through Fiji’s national e-Ticketing mobile app.

The new payment option is part of the latest upgrade to the e-Ticketing system, giving commuters an alternative to using physical e-Ticketing cards.

Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua says the new digital options will make public transport more convenient and accessible.

“Digital transformation is not simply about introducing new technology. It is about using technology to make everyday life simpler, more convenient, and more accessible for our people.”

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Digicel myCash users can now also transfer funds directly into the e-Ticketing mobile app.

Vodafone M-PAiSA users can continue topping up their e-Ticketing accounts, while commuters can also use online transfers from local bank accounts through the National Payment Switch.

Naivalurua says the new services are part of Government’s wider digital transformation programme.

He is encouraging bus passengers to make use of the new mobile payment options, which are available from today.