Teacher’s spouse caught in $2.2k school aid scam

Fraudulent activity is threatening the government’s Back-to-School Assistance Program.

A teacher’s spouse submitted 11 false applications, illegally receiving $2,200, while school administrative staff allegedly altered and fabricated information in the FEMIS system.

The government has issued a warning to school heads and administrative staff over such misconduct.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel states these actions deny students access to vital support and stresses that school heads will be held accountable for ensuring all submitted information is accurate.

“I would also like to state that the school heads will be held accountable for all information submitted through the application forms. Unfortunately we have identified some fraudulent cases in previous years which are now under investigation.”

Parents and guardians are urged to double-check application details, especially registered mobile numbers for M-PAiSA or MyCash, as payments start in January 2026, ahead of the new school term on January 26.

To assist families, the Ministry has launched a Back-to-School Helpline, available Monday to Friday from 8am to 4:30 pm on mobile numbers 990 079 and 998 6069 or landlines 322 0551 and 331 4477.

The government states it is committed to transparency and accountability in education support programs to ensure no child is left behind due to misuse or mismanagement of funds.

